'They thought it was funny': Couple breaks into closed bar along Neil Road, waves at CCTV

A couple broke into a bar on Neil Road, smiled and waved at the CCTV cameras before leaving the premises on December 12.

Speaking to 8days, the 36-year-old owner of the bar, Side Door, Tryson Quek recounted how he was shocked when he returned to find his door broken.

"We installed a blind so no one could reach the glass door, but [the couple] went in from the side to jiggle the door handle with pressure," said Quek.

According to a CCTV footage, a man can be seen pulling at the door handle before breaking in and leaving, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A police report was made the next day after a clerk noticed the unlocked door and suspected a break-in.

Quek also pointed out that another man who was outside the bar peeked behind the blind before gesturing to the couple.

The couple later checked their phones outside the bar, and the woman looked up at the CCTV cameras, smiled and waved before departing.

'They even made silly faces'

The couple, believed to be in their 30s, was later identified after a video of their antics was posted on social media.

"[The couple] contacted us afterwards and said they thought it was funny and didn't know the bar was closed. However, the blinds were down and the bar was dark at that time," Quek told Shin Min.

Quek also told 8days that the couple was defensive and kept saying they didn't mean to create trouble.

"But they were being a nuisance. They were creating trouble for someone else to handle. They even waved to the CCTV and made silly faces," he told 8days.

The woman also reportedly said it was the bar's fault for not putting up a sign that they were closed that day.

The couple later apologised to Quek, reported Shin Min.

Although the bar was left unlocked for a day, Quek was thankful that nothing was stolen.

The bar also spent $300 to replace the door lock, which the couple reportedly reimbursed to the owner.

