Thief smashes Singaporean's car windows at JB mall, tells security guard to 'mind his own business'

With the weekend right around the corner, many Singaporeans will once again be driving across the border for a short getaway.

If you're doing so as well, do be careful or you may end up like one Singaporean couple, whose fun shopping trip to Johor Bahru (JB) last Saturday (July 23) turned into a nightmare after their car got broken into.

The incident happened last Saturday (July 23) and the couple had parked their vehicle, a black Volkswagen Scirocco, on the second floor of an unidentified mall near the entrance, the woman told 8world.

When they returned about an hour later, they found to their horror that the car windows were smashed to smithereens and the passenger seat and parking lot were covered in broken glass.

Their bags and $200 in cash had been stolen as well.

"Fortunately, my passport and ID card were kept separately. The thief only took my bag and not my passport, otherwise, I would really not know what to do," the woman told the Chinese media.

The smashed window of the couple's car. PHOTO: 8world

When the couple reached the crime scene, they also found the mall's security guard standing next to the car.

"The guard told us that he was kicked by the thief, who told him to mind his own business," the woman said, adding that their car's dashcam had managed to capture images of the suspect too.

Apart from forking out $400 to repair the window, the couple also reported the incident to the Malaysian police.

"If the feeling is that such incidents are commonplace in Malaysia, such incidents will only get worse and the security will not improve," the woman told 8world.

A spokesperson from the mall told 8world that they are aware of the incident and will be in contact with the victims.

This incident happened just a few weeks after a Singaporean's car was stolen in Genting Highlands.

That vehicle was found five days later at a condo in Putrajaya, Malaysia. However, car parts like the tyres and steel rims and been removed and replaced. Cash cards and cash had been stolen as well.

The car owner expressed that after the incident, he will not dare drive into Malaysia again.

ALSO READ: 'Why KSL no security?' Suspected wheel theft on Singapore-registered car in JB shocks netizens

melissateo@asiaone.com