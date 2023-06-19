'Third-world resident': Man blasted for washing leg using basin at Tiong Bahru Food Centre

Would you wash your hands at a basin which someone else has used to wash their legs?

A contributor of the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, Agnes Cheong, shared on Sunday (June 18) her gross encounter of a man washing his leg at the public basin of Tiong Bahru Food Centre.

Taken aback by what she saw at the food court, Agnes wrote: "What is this? This basin is for washing hand, not leg [sic]."

AsiaOne has reached out to Agnes for comment.

Netizens were equally disgusted by the man's behaviour, with one user commenting: "First world my foot. Third world residents."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Food court employee caught urinating in kitchen sink

If washing one's legs at a public basin is not bad enough, a food court employee was caught urinating in the kitchen sink.

Stomp contributor Hisham witnessed a Cantine food court employee in the act at the eatery's chicken rice stall at Causeway Point in November last year.

The Singapore Food Agency said at the time that it was investigating the incident.

The stall remained closed until the investigations were complete.

"Disciplinary action will also be taken against the employee," said a spokesman for Cantine by Kopitiam.

ALSO READ: Food court fires stallholder seen smoking while cooking

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

