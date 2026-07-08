Thundery showers expected across Singapore on July 8: NEA

Heavy rain is expected over the most parts of Singapore in the morning of Wednesday (July 8).

In a weather update issued at 7.18am, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said thundery showers are expected over many areas in the morning.

It added in an alert at 8.24am that heavy rain is expected over the northern, western and central parts of Singapore till 9.30am. It was subsequently lifted at 9am.

Checks on the Meteorological Service Singapore's live weather radar at 8.35am show rain clouds approaching from the southwestern part of Singapore.

In a fortnightly weather update issued on July 1, the weatherman said that total rainfall for the first half of July is expected to be below average over most of Singapore.

During that period, daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, climbing past 34 deg C on days with less cloud cover.

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editor@asiaone.com