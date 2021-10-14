TikToker blames 15-min queue at Chua Chu Kang mall entrance on the unvaccinated, netizens shoot back

A long wait to enter the mall can get to some people.

One such TikToker is facing criticism on social media after singling out the unvaccinated — claiming to wait 15 minutes to enter a mall due to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures that started on Wednesday (Oct 13).

In a viral video posted on the same day by user kenifxyz — with over 170,000 views and almost 500 comments — it showed the snaking queue outside the entrance of Lot One, a shopping mall near Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

The frustrated TikToker wrote in the caption: "Idea: maybe if we all got vaxxed [sic] we wouldn't have to have such measures."

His caption did not go down well with netizens, regardless of their views towards getting the jab.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/kenifxyz

Other netizens came to kenifxyz’s defence, with one user arguing that he was just voicing his frustrations towards the mall’s management for being unable to cope with the new measures. Another felt that the TikToker did not specifically blame those who are unable to take the jab due to health concerns.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/kenifxyz

The TikToker's irritation at the situation is a recurring theme since the new measures kicked-in at places like shopping malls, attractions, as well as hawker centres and coffee shops.

Besides reports of inconsistent checks at coffee shops and hawker centres that have left diners confused, staff at shopping malls struggled to cope with the influx of patrons as they had to manually check their vaccination status.

According to The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Health, there will be a grace period of seven days until Oct 19 to allow mall operators and others to become familiar with the new measures that are implemented.

