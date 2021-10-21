TikToker congratulates dad for completing over 200 hours of self-isolation with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The circuit breaker period last year taught many Singaporeans that being confined at home can be an uncomfortable experience.

When this local TikToker's dad had to go through a similar ordeal, she set up a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of his 'personal circuit breaker'.

Capturing his priceless reaction, the 15-second video — uploaded on Saturday (Oct 16) — has garnered over 300,000 views.

"Congrats to my dad clearing 200+++ hours of isolation! Huat ah!" she wrote in the caption, accompanying the celebratory Lunar New Year music in the video.

Initially, her father seemed puzzled but it did not take long for him to realise what's happening. Soon enough, the look of confusion turned to happiness as he snipped the red ribbon.

Most netizens found it adorable that doraeling12 made this gesture for her dad. One was particularly impressed, though they mistook the TikToker for a son.

Screengrab/TikTok

Screengrab/TikTok

An observant TikTok user noticed that her dad was productive during his 200 hours of being cooped up inside.

Screengrab/TikTok

This video has inspired a few other similar TikTok videos. TikToker user zzenys uploaded a recent video of her father also doing a ribbon-cutting ceremony together with a few other photographs related to his self-isolation.

Meanwhile, well-known local filmmaker Royston Tan also had his own similar ceremony after he completed his stay-home notice.

Currently, Singapore's Covid-19 protocols have been simplified and home recovery was mentioned as the default care arrangement model for most Covid-19 cases. Hence, those affected are looking for ways to maximise space and functionality in a self-isolation room.

Individuals under the Home Recovery Programme (HRP) would have to self-isolate from other household members in a separate room. They are not allowed to leave their home for a stipulated number of days based on criteria such as vaccination status and age.

