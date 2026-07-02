Use of timber scaffolds to be capped at 3 months to reduce fire risk

Singapore will reduce the maximum period that timber scaffolds can remain in use from the current 9 months to 3 months, starting Jan 1 next year, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Thursday (July 2).

The move is part of an ongoing scaffold fire safety review by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), including fire performance requirements for scaffold nettings.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the ministry said the reduced duration will mitigate fire risks arising from the prolonged presence of combustible timber materials, particularly in environments involving hot works.

It added that this will also address safety concerns associated with the deterioration of timber over time due to weather exposure, wear and tear, and mechanical damage, which could compromise structural integrity.

"Shortening the permissible duration promotes regular renewal and replacement of scaffold materials, reduces the likelihood of undetected defects, and encourages the adoption of more durable, non-combustible scaffold systems such as steel, aluminium and metal modular scaffold systems," MOM explained.

In terms of implementation, timber scaffolds set up before Jan 1, 2027, can still be used for a duration of nine months, while any new timber scaffold erected thereon will be subject to the new permissible duration of three months.

Extensions may be granted on a case-by-case basis if there are extenuating circumstances.

Speaking at the launch of the Singapore Contractors Association's annual environment, health, and safety campaign on Thursday morning, Dr Tan said the new measure took into account industry feedback and international developments.

Earlier in January, the government had said that it was reviewing early observations from Hong Kong's probe into the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire on Nov 26 last year.

The ministry said it is also working with the Singapore Civil Defence Force to review the introduction of fire performance requirements for scaffold nettings.

MOM said this is intended to reduce the risk of flame spread in the event of a fire.

It may include obligations by scaffold contractors, netting manufacturers, and netting suppliers to ensure that nettings used conform to the new requirements, which will be announced at a later date.

"The shift towards reduced use of timber scaffolds, together with the review of fire performance requirements for scaffold nettings, marks an important step forward in lowering scaffold fire risks," MOM said.

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