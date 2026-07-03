Singapore to allow Timor-Leste workers into selected sectors and occupations from 2027: PM Wong

Singapore will open up selected sectors and occupations to Timor-Leste workers next year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (July 3), during his two-day official visit to the country.

Describing it as a "win-win initiative", PM Wong said at the joint press conference with his Timor-Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao that this will be a valuable partnership for both sides.

"(It will allow) Timorese people to gain skills and work experience, and then come back eventually to contribute to Timor-Leste. At the same time, it helps to meet the manpower needs of Singapore in selected sectors," he explained.

The prime minister also pointed out that the move goes beyond being an economic initiative, and could build closer people-to-people ties and business-to-business exchanges, thereby facilitating further cooperation in future.

Echoing the point, Timor-Leste PM Gusmao highlighted that human resources is one of the "greatest challenges" faced by the developing country.

"Allowing Timorese people to work in Singapore will provide training, skills, experience, and can build their character that will be very important when they return home," he said.

The Timorese prime minister also noted that remittances from citizens working abroad amounted to about US$180 million (S$232.8 million), or 10 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

Under the initiative, firms in Singapore will be allowed to hire Timorese workers on work permits in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as selected occupations in the manufacturing and services sector.

Strengthening economic, bilateral exchanges

Beyond manpower, the two leaders also announced that Singapore and Timor-Leste will strengthen bilateral exchanges, while supporting Timor-Leste's integration into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Timor-Leste became the bloc's 11th member last year.

They also agreed to strengthen economic ties, including in wholesale trade, renewable energy and the blue economy.

According to a 2024 Asian Development Bank report, Timor-Leste's blue economy represents approximately 87 per cent of its GDP, coming mainly from offshore oil and gas.

The prime ministers also reaffirmed the importance of rules-based multilateral system, particularly for small states like their countries.

They also witnessed the signing of an agreement on the establishment of bilateral consultations, which will see both sides work on establishing a framework to promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two countries will also review and assess existing areas of collaboration, identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest between them.

Singapore also committed to expand the current Enhanced Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support Package (eSTARS) to include additional Asean-related assistance programmes.

MFA said that the programmes are tailored to support Timor-Leste's assumption of the Asean chairmanship in 2029.

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editor@asiaone.com