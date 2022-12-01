TLDR: Tips on bringing down your daily expenses amid inflation

With consumer prices continuing to climb and reaching a 14-year high in September, alongside the upcoming GST hike, it's no surprise that inflation and cost of living remain top-of-mind among Singaporeans.

To offer greater support for Singaporeans' day-to-day expenses, the government has announced a $560 million Household Support Package along with two $1.5 billion packages in June and October.

These packages include measures such as a $200 top-up to the Child Development Account (CDA), Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) for each eligible child, as well as GSTV – U-Save and S&CC rebates.

Watch this video for a roundup of the cash, vouchers, and subsidies you and your family have received.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Finance.