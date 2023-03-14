Toddler dies in Woodlands traffic accident, van driver arrested

A two-year-old girl has died after an accident on Monday (March 13) at the carpark of Block 326 Woodlands Street 32.

A van and three pedestrians were involved, reported The Straits Times.

The 33-year-old van driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 2.40pm that day.

SCDF took three persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The toddler was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.

The other two pedestrians, a four-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman, were also taken conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

13mar2023 1445hrs blk 326 Woodlands St 32 fatal accident at carpark 🙏🙏🙏 quoted A Van bang into a baby stroller,... Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Monday, March 13, 2023

ALSO READ: 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident

melissateo@asiaone.com