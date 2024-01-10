Toddler returns home from Yishun pre-school with bruise on ear; authorities investigating matter

A toddler returned home from pre-school with a bruise on his ear - and his parents got worried.

On Jan 5, they discovered a bruise the size of a 50-cent coin on the back of their 22-month-old son's right ear after he returned home from PCF Sparkletots at Yishun Block 445, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The boy's father, surnamed Zhuo, shared that he was bathing their son that evening when he noticed the bruise and alerted his wife.

Their son is still too young to properly express how he got the injury, Zhuo said.

The school was not open over the weekend so the parents had to wait till Monday to speak with the pre-school.

Zhuo and his wife managed to speak with the outlet's principal, who then informed the couple that an investigation into the matter would be launched. However, they weren't able to review CCTV footage at the time.

"I hope the school can give an explanation after a thorough investigation," Zhuo told Shin Min. "If inappropriate behaviour was involved, action should be taken against the perpetrators."

A spokesperson from the People's Action Party Community Foundation (PCF), which operates Sparkletots, told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the boy's injury on the afternoon of Jan 8 and immediately launched an investigation.

"CCTV footage was shown to the parents, and no cause for the bruise was seen," the spokesperson said.

"We are currently working closely with the school while remaining in close contact with the child's parents to address their concerns."

Meanwhile, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) told Shin Min that that they are investigating the matter.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

AsiaOne has contacted ECDA for more information.

ALSO READ: Police arrest teacher filmed ill-treating children at Woodlands pre-school

khooyihang@asiaone.com