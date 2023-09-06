Toddler who went viral for repeatedly calling out Tharman's name on TikTok gets invited to the Istana

Cuteness overload.

A little girl who went viral for repeatedly exclaiming Tharman's name has not only captured the hearts of netizens, but also snagged herself an invite to the Istana.

In the viral video posted by her father, Faisal Marican, on Polling Day (Sept 1), the father-daughter duo had engaged in a back and forth naming spree of two presidential candidates, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song.

While Faisal would state Ng's name, the toddler would rebut with a call of "Tharman", cutely flapping her arms, stomping her feet and shooting several exasperated looks at her father whenever he echoed Ng's name again.

The video has since garnered more than 765,000 views and nearly 800 comments in four days.

Faisal posted an update on Monday (Sept 4), sharing that they have been invited to the Istana and thanking netizens for the likes and shares on the initial video.

He also asked his daughter again which presidential candidate she liked, to which she firmly replied with "Tharman".

Faisal told AsiaOne that the invitation is "still pending approval" and they are "feeling hopeful to meet the president-elect at Istana".

Netizens fawned over the cute sight, congratulating the family and hoping for them to meet Tharman.

The Istana is the official residence of the president, and is an important part of Singapore's history and heritage.

Tharman's media team previously said that his office will be in the Istana, but he will not be living there.

