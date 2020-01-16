Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

PHOTO: Facebook/Derek Leung
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

What's harder than being a Chinese person who can't speak Mandarin? Trying to learn the language.

For Canadian-born Chinese Derek Leung, who spent a semester at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2015, the struggle was definitely real when his application to enrol in a Chinese language course was rejected.

The reason? His race.

Leung, now 26, recounted his experience in a post in Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits on Jan 14.

In a screenshot of an email that Leung attached to his post, NTU's Office of Academic Services had told him that he was "no eligible to register [sic]" in NTU's Chinese Language Level One course as he was Chinese.

PHOTO: Facebook/Derek Leung

At NTU, level one language courses are meant for "first-time learners".

Students are required to declare that they have "absolutely no prior knowledge of the language or no previous study of the language".

Despite not being able to speak the language, Leung's appeal was denied and he eventually ended up taking a business management elective.

Leung is a third-generation Canadian-born Chinese and had "zero Mando influence growing up", his cousin said in a comment.

"I had not learnt Chinese all my life so I thought that living in a country where people spoke (the language) would be a good opportunity," Leung told Coconuts Singapore.

A NTU spokesperson told AsiaOne on Jan 16 that their policy had been "aimed to give opportunities to students to learn non-native languages". But ethnicity, race or nationality has not been considered when students sign up for language courses since 2016.

While Leung's experience may have been a few years back, his post was all too relatable for the members of the Facebook group.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some also brought up the bane of every Singaporean student's life — the bell curve. NTU may have been trying to prevent students who could already speak the language from gaming the system and putting other students at a disadvantage, they said.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While it may be sensible to bar students with prior experience from a basic language course, a majority of commenters also pointed out that assuming a person's language ability based on their ethnicity may not be the best method.

The term "ABCs" refers to American-born Chinese.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

That said, with language apps and online learning platforms becoming more common, the university isn't the only place to pick up a new language. 

And the best part? You'll never have to ask: "Is it because I'm Chinese?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
NTU (Nanyang Technological University) Education and Schools

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES