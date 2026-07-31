Man calls out torn Singapore flag displayed at Hougang HDB block: 'Disrespectful'

A man took issue with a torn Singapore flag displayed outside an HDB block in Hougang, calling it "disrespectful".

The man, identified as Rayz, spotted the faded flag hanging outside Block 178B, Hougang Street 12 on July 23, according to Stomp.

Rayz shared a video of the tattered flag on the yellow facade, billowing in the wind outside a window.

"As the National Day period approaches, I was wondering whether this complies with the guidelines for displaying the Singapore flag," he reportedly said.

He added that the "national flag should always be displayed with dignity and respect".

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth is encouraging all organisations and households to fly the national flag during the National Day period from July 1 to Sept 30.

However, it added that the flag should be treated with respect and discouraged people from displaying any worn-out or damaged flag.

According to the National Heritage Board (NHB), the national flag should be replaced if faded or torn.

NHB guidelines also state that any worn out or damaged flag should be properly disposed of by packing it into a sealed black trash bag and ensuring it is not left visible in dustbins.

A person convicted for knowingly displaying a damaged or dirty national flag will face up to 6 months' jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com