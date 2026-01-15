Total Defence exercise 2026: Businesses, communities, homes to face simulated power outages, digital disruptions

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties - including recent developments in resource-rich Iran and Venezuela - have placed renewed spotlight on the issue of energy security.

But what happens if these uncertainties deteriorate further into an energy security crisis - one that cripples our power supplies, including critical information technology (IT) systems?

Themed "Are you ready for disruptions?", this year's Total Defence exercise, named Exercise SG Ready (ESR) 2026, will see businesses, communities and homes face simulated prolonged power outages, as critical IT systems struggle to operate under the energy strain.

It is aimed at encouraging the public to plan for potential disruptions, including strengthening their continuity plans.

Co-led by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), the Infocomm media Development Authority, Energy Market Association, the People's Association and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), this exercise will run from Feb 1 to 15.

In this scenario, the prolonged outage worsens and disrupts digital connectivity, allowing fake news and phishing attempts to spread online.

This in turn leads to distrust between social groups and with public institutions, opening up the opportunity for foreign actors to strike at Singapore's public areas.

In all, about 1,000 organisations, schools and units from the education, community, business, and government sectors will take part in the exercise.

Ahead of the exercise, the Ministry of Defence has released a scenario video setting the context for the exercise activities. Members of the public can watch it at https://go.gov.sg/sgreadyvideo.

Under the exercise, the following apps and websites will be placed on maintenance mode for one-hour at 3pm on Feb 1: BudgetMealsGoWhere; Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants apps and website; OneNS app; SAFRA app; Singapore Institute of Directors website; and Workpal.

For the 2026 exercise, the Public Warning System will sound the "Important Message" alert at 3pm on Feb 1, instead of the usual Feb 15. The alert will also be sounded for 20 seconds on smartphones downloaded with the SCDF's myRespond app and the SGSecure app, if permission for notifications are given.

This year's exercise will also see the ERP2.0 on-board unit (OBU) play a role in broadcasting alert messages for the first time.

Following the alert, a Total Defence message by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam will broadcast on all radio stations and free-to-air television channels.

During the exercise period, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Mapletree Management Ltd will also organise a Total Defence tabletop exercise for participating businesses to strengthen their preparedness for potential operational disruptions.

A tabletop exercise is a disaster preparedness activity in which teams walk through simulated scenarios in a structured setting to test plans and clarify roles.

There will be similar tabletop exercises involving fund and investment companies to help them be ready to implement measures to reduce downtime, safeguard critical data, and stay resilient when disruptions occur.

Small and medium enterprises and large companies from various industry sectors will also work with Mindef and SBF to conduct a phishing exercise to strengthen their cyber resilience and review their business community plans.

Meanwhile, schools at the primary, second and pre-university levels have been invited to participate in this year's exercise by simulating power and/or digital connectivity disruptions on their premises.

The public can also sign up to participate in activities to simulate disruptions and programmes through SAFRA's website. They may also choose to attend the Singapore Red Cross Society's psychological first aid courses on their website.

