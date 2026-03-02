Last total lunar eclipse till 2028 to coincide with Chap Goh Mei on March 3

Mark your calendar and consider keeping Tuesday (March 3) evening free, or you may miss the chance to see a red moon and a total lunar eclipse until Dec 31, 2028.

The event, coinciding with the last day of Chinese New Year or Chap Goh Mei, can be observed between 7.15pm at moonrise till 9.17pm, when its partial phase ends, according to The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore.

It added that the best viewing window from the Science Centre would be from 7.47pm till 8.02pm — when the moon is expected to slip out of earth's inner red shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when earth is between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the moon's face. This differs from a solar eclipse, when the moon is in the middle.

Explaining why a red moon occurs, Science Centre said: "A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon plunges fully into earth's umbra — the dimmest core of earth's shadow.

"Here, the moon takes on a dreamy red or orange glow because earth's atmosphere scatters away shorter wavelengths like blue, letting the longer, warmer tones slip through.

"The dustier the air, the redder the moon's makeover."

No special equipment is required to view this event as the total lunar eclipse will be visible to the naked eye.

Observers should seek darker locations, ideally within an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, to get an optimum viewing experience.

Those who wish to have an "enhanced experience" can register for complimentary tickets, or opt for a $4 bundle deal — including a digital planetarium show, at the Science Centre's website, subject to availability.

