$1 QuickPick ordinary ticket bags $6.2 million Toto Reunion Draw

One lucky share hit the jackpot in Friday's (Feb 13) Toto Reunion Draw with a windfall of $6,188,268.

The sole winning share is a QuickPick ordinary entry ticket, which costs $1, and was purchased at a FairPrice outlet in NEX.

The outlet is among the top five outlets with the most Group 1 and Group 2 winning frequency since October 2014.

The winning numbers are 10, 15, 25, 43, 45, and 49.

A total of 15 winning shares split the Group 2 prize amount of $86,853.

The next draw will be held on Monday (Feb 16), with the prize money reset to $1 million.

