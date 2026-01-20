'I felt his strong sense of responsibility and care': Bus captain lauded for helping new mum with stroller

A Tower Transit bus captain has earned praise from a young mother after going out of his way to assist her with the baby stroller.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 19), Tower Transit shared the heartwarming feedback sent in from the new mother about her experience on bus service 169 with bus captain Liew Kok Soon.

It was her first time taking the bus with the stroller, and was "completely unfamiliar with how to board the bus with it".

"I was very fortunate to meet Kok Soon," she said.

Speaking about the encounter, she said that Liew alighted from the bus to help her take the stroller onboard.

He also alighted to assist her when she reached her destination at Ang Mo Kio Interchange, and even explained the proper procedures and safety measures for boarding and alighting the bus with a stroller to her.

"I truly felt his strong sense of responsibility and care for passengers," she said, adding that Liew was "very patient and kind".

He said that he thought of his own children and empathised with the mother.

This is not the first time Liew has received high praise from the public for his positive behaviour.

Glenn Lim, director of communications and customer experience at Tower Transit Singapore, told AsiaOne that Liew had been involved in a horrific accident in 2022.

The incident occurred on Sep 1, when a car careened down the road to beat a red light and crashed into the bus Liew was operating. The car driver died on the spot, while a bus passenger died from injuries.

Though shaken and badly bleeding from the crash, he mustered up energy to evacuate passengers on the bus and was awarded the Special Commendation Award at the Public Transport Safety and Security Awards in 2023.

"It reinforced my belief that a bus captain's role is not only to operate the vehicle, but also to safeguard the well-being of passengers," said Liew.

[[nid:728066]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com