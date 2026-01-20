Tower Transit bus captain calmly takes on vegetation fire in Sengkang

Bus captains have received plaudits in recent weeks for jumping into "hot situations" to put out fires, and it seems this trend is not stopping.

In a series of Instagram stories posted to his account, user milokopipeng shared videos showing a Tower Transit bus captain of service 858 putting out a vegetation fire in Sengkang.

"Just as I thought the service 858 bus driver for my bus is driving off, he actually helped extinguish the fire...He later on apologised to the passengers for the delay," the user wrote.

The incident happened at about 12.10am on Tuesday (Jan 20), at a bus stop before Punggol Road and along the Tampines Expressway.

In the video, the bus captain is seen approaching a bush fire behind the bus stop with a fire extinguisher, calmly douses the fire, and observes before going in for a second pass.

He appeared unfazed even as commuters passed him.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Tower Transit Singapore confirmed that it is aware of the incident and will provide an update in due course, adding that its bus captains are trained in basic firefighting and first aid.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the fire involved vegetation measuring approximately half-a-metre by half-a-metre.

It said that firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose reel, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

