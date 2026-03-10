This made my day: Commuter and baby find companion in Tower Transit plushie

Moving into a new home — in a new town — can be a stressful experience, but a female commuter who moved to Tengah in 2024 found her "companion" at the town's bus interchange.

On July, 28 2024, the commuter, surnamed Ng, attended the bus interchange's opening carnival and took home a Tower Transit Singapore plushie.

When Ng became pregnant, the plushie became her pregnancy term companion.

The plushie's companionship duties extended to Ng's baby boy, becoming his "must-have" comfort object.

In a social media post on Monday (March 9), Tower Transit said that Ng reached out to it requesting to purchase a replacement as the plushie had worn out.

The transport operator said that while only a limited number of plushies was produced two years ago, it managed to find one of the "very few remaining originals".

Tower Transit added that it took the opportunity to introduce a new plushie variant — dressed in its female bus captain's uniform.

It added that Ng and her son collected the two plushies on Feb 28, adding that it was "love at first sight" for the mother and son.

"Ng is a familiar face on our service 992. Stories like hers remind us that work isn't just about moving buses; it's (also) about moving lives and being a small part of the milestones in our community," Tower Transit wrote in its post.

[[nid:729443]]

editor@asiaone.com