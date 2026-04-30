Tower Transit staff who detained man spraying commuters with fire extinguisher among 10 commended

Two Tower Transit staff were among 10 recipients of awards presented by the police on Thursday (April 30).

Mohd Faisal Zakaria and Muhammad Zaki Selamat were commended for their help in stopping a man who attacked their colleague and used a fire extinguisher on commuters in January.

A total of six public transport staff received the SaferSG Partner (Individual) Award, while three members of the public received the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award.

A letter of appreciation was also given to one member of the public for assisting the police. The cases involved molestation, voyeurism and public nuisance within the public transport network.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Masagoes Idris Hussain, Commander of Public Transport Security Command, expressed his appreciation to the award recipients for their public spiritedness in making the public land transport network a safer and more secure place to commute.

He said: “The recipients embody the strong partnership that the police have with public transport stakeholders and the community in fostering a shared culture of vigilance and guardianship.

"Their bravery, civic-mindedness and quick-witted actions aided the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

He urged bystanders who witness such offences to report them by alerting public transport staff immediately, calling 999, or, if safe to do so, drawing attention to the situation.

"Such actions can deter perpetrators and provide crucial witness testimony," he added.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com