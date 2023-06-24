Town council halts installation of anti-bird nettings at Fernvale block after disruption from resident

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) has temporarily stopped installation works at Block 471C Fernvale Street after a resident was caught on video blocking workers from carrying out their jobs.

Stomp earlier reported on the incident that happened on Wednesday (June 21) involving a man who was seen using a pole and later grabbing one of the gondola's ropes with his hand to stop the workers from moving up the block.

He was heard shouting at the workers and threatening to sue them.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman from AMKTC said that a repair and redecoration (R&R) works contractor had been appointed to install anti-bird nettings at the block when the incident took place.

"Prior to the commencement of the works, a notice was prominently displayed at the lift lobby's notice board to inform residents of Block 471C Fernvale Street about the installation works taking place between May 31 to June 30, 2023," the spokesman said.

"It was unfortunate that the incident arose despite TC's best effort to communicate and adhere to the work schedule.

"This incident had caused potential safety risks for both the resident and the workers involved.

"For the safety and well-being of everyone involved, we have temporarily stopped the installation works at this block and will take appropriate actions to address the matter thoroughly.

"AMKTC is committed to open communication and close collaboration with our residents.

"Should any concerns or queries arise in the future, we encourage residents to reach out to AMKTC and we will do our best to address them promptly."

ALSO READ: Sengkang residents disagree on bird netting outside windows, town council caught in the middle

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.