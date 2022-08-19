'TP magnet' biker gets stopped by 2 separate traffic policemen within 2 minutes

Imagine getting pulled over by the traffic police for the same reason twice in a row, all within two minutes.

For TikTok user Kirostory, his bad fortune hit its peak when he was unfortunate enough to undergo two traffic police checks on the same day because of his helmet visor.

The TikTok video uploaded on Thursday (Aug 18) starts off with the motorcyclist conversing with a traffic police officer while waiting for his summons to be issued.

He asked if there was a system where other traffic police officers would know if he was already stopped and the officer replied that there was no such system and he can be stopped again as his visor was "very dark".

"As long as you're still travelling and still wearing this helmet, if another officer stops you, you can still be [issued a] summon," said the first traffic police officer.

Kirostory then drove off after receiving his summons.

But he must've jinxed it as just two minutes later, he was pulled over by another traffic police officer for another check for the same reason – his tinted visor.

From the clip, it seems like the motorcyclist was riding on an expressway. The video has since garnered some 148,000 views and 8,900 likes.

"Have you been pulled over twice in a day AND within 20 mins??" his caption reads which he later clarified in the comments that the interval was actually two minutes instead.

A comment even noted how this suay (Hokkien for unlucky) person became a 'TP magnet'.

Thankfully, the system only charged him with one summons instead of two, according to one of his replies in the comments.

Some netizens were confused as to why he had to be stopped for a tinted visor and even compared the rules to Malaysia where tinted visors are very common.

Another netizen gave a tip for all the riders out there.

Be it for privacy or for aesthetics, a tinted window or visor is quite a popular choice amongst vehicle owners.

But unless you want to be a 'TP magnet', make sure that the helmet you're wearing is legit.

Under amendments to the Road Traffic Act in 2019, riders who are caught wearing unapproved helmets could be jailed up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both. Previously, the maximum fine was $200, reported CNA last April.

In February, another motorcyclist was also fined for a tinted visor with only two per cent clarity and for speeding 20 kmh above the speed limit.

However, the rider had no animosity towards the office that summoned him as the officer was so polite.

