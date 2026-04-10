TP, NEA, LTA conduct joint enforcement operation against errant motorcyclists; 10 riders arrested

The Traffic Police (TP), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted a multi-agency enforcement operation against errant motorcyclists along Admiralty Road West last Tuesday (March 31).

More than 300 motorcyclists were stopped for checks during the operation said the police in a news release on April 10.

A total of 10 people aged between 24 and 61 were arrested by TP for riding without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, 44 summonses were issued by NEA for offences involving excessive vehicular emission and excessive noise.

And 40 summonses were issued by LTA for offences such as improper licence plate, expired road tax and decorative lamps.

The police reminded motorists entering Singapore, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles, that they must comply with Singapore's traffic laws and vehicle regulations. Errant motorists may face penalties and foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore.

TP takes a serious view towards errant road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users, said the police, adding that motorcyclists should also adopt safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are more vulnerable on the roads.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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