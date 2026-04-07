67,000 traffic violations detected by new TP cameras during 11-month trial: Shanmugam

The new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) rolled out by the Traffic Police (TP) for trials since March 2025 have picked up over 67,000 cases of traffic violations, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from Pasir Ris GRC MP Valerie Lee who asked for an update on the nine TVECs deployed for trials.

In his written reply, the minister revealed that 67,000 cases of traffic violations were detected between April 2025 and February this year.

These violations include running red lights, illegal U-turns, and crossing double white lines.

Shanmugam added that TP has deployed the nine TVECs on public roads since March, and is also developing plans to increase the number of such cameras.

How TVECs work

AsiaOne was amongst the media to be offered a look at how these camera work in actual deployment settings when they were rolled out for progressive testing and calibration in September, as part of the trials.

TVECs use video analytics and automatic number plate recognition technology to detect and capture selected traffic offences in real time.

They are capable of detecting movement patterns and identifying violations such as crossing double white lines, red-light running, violations of directional signs, and stopping in yellow boxes — enforcement of which are currently done manually.

When a vehicle performs an illegal action, the video analytics will trigger an automatic image or video capture to record key details, including the plate number, time stamp, and violation type.

@asiaone ? Look carefully. No, these are not mere mobile speed cameras. These are Traffic Police’s new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) under trial. Equipped with advanced video analytics, they can detect traffic offences - crossing double white lines, stopping in yellow boxes etc. - in real time to enhance enforcement and improve road safety islandwide. #sgnews #Singapore #Police #Road #Traffic ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

During the trial phase, violations detected did not result in penalties.

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