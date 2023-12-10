'Trained in Singapura': Couple earns praise for returning not only their own trays but others' as well at Malaysian eatery

The law might have only been enacted in June this year, but it seems that some Singaporeans have taken their table-clearing habits overseas as well.

Malaysian eatery Kopi & Kueh took to TikTok on Thursday (Dec 7) to highlight the act of one couple who not only cleared their own trays but others' as well.

It certainly left an impression on the owner.

"They even helped to tidy the other table. May these customers always be blessed," wrote the owner of the TikTok account, who posted a snippet of the CCTV footage on the platform.

The video clip showed a couple finishing up their meal and proceeding to clear their trays and push in their benches.

As the man returns the tray to the counter, the woman is later seen taking time to clear the tray left behind on a nearby table as well before returning it.

The couple's actions not only won praise from the eatery based in Port Dickson, but other users on the platform as well.

Some shared how rare it is to find people who would clear not only their table but those of other patrons as well, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The nationality of the patrons also came up in the discussion.

While one commenter wondered if the couple could be Japanese, several netizens were certain that the couple "must be Singaporean".

"Probably Singaporeans. Most Singaporeans do this in Singapore and increasingly they do this when they travel overseas as well," one commenter wrote.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the eatery's owner, Helmi (transliteration) replied that the incident had happened in the evening at about 6pm.

He stated that as it was during the busy dinner period, staff at the shop were unable to clear the tables in time.

Helmi pointed out, however, that besides the couple, many others would take the initiative to return their trays as they'd set up a corner for patrons to do so.

But he highlighted that few would help to clear the tables of others as well, hence he decided to post the clip on social media to praise the couple for their kind act.

In the comments section of the video, which has since attracted over 90,000 views, one user appeared to confirm that the couple are Singaporeans.

Another noted that the behaviour might be reinforced by the recent tray-returning law.

"Trained in Singapura," stated another, with others expressing their pride and that the couple had "good upbringing".

One user who professed to know the couple offered to connect the owner with them.

"Just say thank you to them for showing a great example," the owner replied.

