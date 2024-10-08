Truck drivers attack forklift driver in Jurong over molestation allegations

Enraged that his girlfriend had been molested, a truck driver and his colleagues retaliated by beating the alleged perpetrator, a forklift driver, with a metal rod.

The incident occurred at about 8pm along 1 Yuan Ching Road, near a parking lot behind SuperBowl Jurong, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness surnamed Zhang told the Chinese daily he was having dinner in the vicinity when the fight occurred. He recounted that he saw a group of men attacking the victim with a metal road as he was heading to the toilet.

"In a state of panic, I yelled that I was a police officer, but they didn't stop hitting the man. I had no choice but to call the police," recounted the 44-year-old car dealer.

When Shin Min arrived at the scene, four police cars were seen parked in the area.

A bloodstained fluorescent safety jacket was also spotted next to a rubbish bin outside a toilet near the scene.

A second eyewitness, Mohammad Ali, who was passing by the area with his wife said he saw the victim lying on the ground with a bloodied head.

Paramedics were attending to him, as police officers were questioning several people.

"The victim was conscious and was able to communicate. Paramedics cut open his clothes to rescue him, and he was brought into an ambulance."

A friend of the victim, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that the forklift driver had glanced at the woman outside the toilet.

He and his friend were attending a gathering with a group of friends.

When he was confronted by the woman's boyfriend, he allegedly retorted by asking why he couldn't look, which led to the attack.

He maintained that his friend did not molest the woman.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 8.05pm last Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Two men and a woman aged between 32 and 42, were subsequently arrested for affray.

Two other men, aged 40 and 35, were also apprehended for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon and riotous behaviour respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that one person was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

