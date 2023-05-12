'A true gentleman': Soh Rui Yong lauded for sharing water with SEA Games competitor

Soh Rui Yong's a winner at the SEA Games — clinching a medal as well as earning praise for his act of sportsmanship.

In the 10,000m race on Thursday (May 11), the long-distance runner from Singapore offered his own drink to Indonesia's Rikki Martin Luther Simbolon as they gunned for gold.

During their last water break, Soh, who was right behind Martin, noticed the latter missing a bottle at the drinks station.

While Martin continued with the race, Soh offered him his own cup of water.

The gesture prompted the sports commentator to say: "Sporting, absolutely sporting."

Soh's act of kindness received lots of praise online, with former radio host Maddy Barber calling him "a true gentleman and sportsman".

Martin won gold for the race with a timing of 31:08.85.

Meanwhile, Soh clinched a silver medal with a timing of 31:10.70, and also clocked his personal best at the event.

Other displays of sportsmanship at SEA Games 2022

Last year's SEA Games also saw Malaysia silat exponent Al Jufferi Jamari gracefully taking defeat to his Singaporean opponent, Abdul Raazaq Abdul Rashid in the class F (70-75kg) semi-final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium in Hanoi.

A viral TikTok clip showed Jufferi and Raazaq embracing immediately after the match ended.

Jufferi even raised Raazaq's hand up in a gesture to applaud his opponent and the audience followed suit, giving the two men a standing ovation.

