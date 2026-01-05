Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Tuas Checkpoint

A 30-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers for attempting to smuggle 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The incident happened on Dec 1 at Tuas Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 5), ICA said the lorry was directed for enhanced checks, where search and examination officers found 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the cabin area of the vehicle.

He was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In an advisory on Nov 17, ICA had warned travellers that it will be conducting more intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers and contraband items during the year-end school holidays.

A similar warning was also issued ahead of the year-end festive period on Dec 18.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

