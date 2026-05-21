Action taken against 138 motorcyclists following multi-agency operation at Tuas Checkpoint

Some 138 motorcyclists were nabbed or issued with fines following a multi-agency joint enforcement operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint on May 12.

Police said in a news release on Thursday (May 21) that the operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA).

More than 300 motorcyclists were stopped for checks, with a total of 14 motorists, aged between 25 and 42, caught for riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, LTA uncovered 44 offences such as displaying improper licence plates, expired road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Three foreign-registered motorcycles were also impounded for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

Another 80 summonses were issued by NEA for offences involving excessive vehicular emission and excessive vehicle noise.

The police reminded motorists entering Singapore that they must comply with Singapore's traffic laws and vehicle regulations, adding that non-compliant motorists may face penalties and their vehicles be denied entry into Singapore.

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editor@asiaone.com