Foreign vehicles with outstanding fines will be denied entry permit from Nov 2

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (May 15) announced that all foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will no longer be able to apply for or renew a vehicle entry permit (VEP) from Nov 2 this year.

These include fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emission offences.

Under the prevailing practice, foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry only when they arrive at land checkpoints.

On April 6, a Malaysia-registered bus with outstanding fines of $1,215 owed to the police and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, sparked discussions on social media.

The incident came to light when an overhead signage fell on top of two Malaysia-registered heavy vehicles, including this bus, amid strong winds and heavy rains that day.

Some sharp-eyed social media users, who looked up the registration numbers of the affected vehicles, pointed out that the bus has outstanding fines of $1,215.

In a joint news release to announce the change, the two agencies urged owners of foreign-registered vehicles to settle their outstanding fines before applying for or renewing a VEP and entering Singapore.

Those who wish to check for any outstanding fines can do so on AXS.

They are advised to factor in the VEP application timeline of two weeks and the two calendar days needed by payment service providers to update the records in the agencies' systems.

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editor@asiaone.com