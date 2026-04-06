'When heaven gives a sign': Overhead signage at Causeway falls on Malaysia-registered bus with over $1,200 outstanding fines

An overhead signage along the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint landed on top of the two Malaysia-registered heavy vehicles on Monday (April 6) morning.

The incident happened at about 7.35am and affected both lanes of the road for about 10 minutes.

Videos and photos of the incident circulating on social media show an overhead signage — used to direct buses, coaches, and passenger vans — on a bus and trailer.

No visible damage was seen on the structure from which the signage was mounted, although the height restriction barrier appeared dented.

Since both vehicles do not have height exceeding the barrier, the damage may have been caused by the falling signage.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for more information.

Outstanding fines of $1,215

Meanwhile, some sharp-eyed social media users, who looked up the registration numbers of the affected vehicles, pointed out that the bus has outstanding fines amounting to $1,215.

This includes $1,100 in fines incurred over five separate notice of offences issued by the police, and a $115 fine issued by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Facebook user Dexter Sia wrote in response to the outstanding fines: "When heaven gives you a sign."

"The sign also not happy, go pay fine (sic)," wrote another user, Muhamad Riduan.

Other social media users discussed how the bus was able to make repeated entries despite owing fines.

In October last year, the Traffic Police led a multi-agency operation to recover unpaid traffic fines from foreign motorists.

A total of 241 motorists with outstanding summonses for vehicular and traffic offences were stopped when they entered Singapore via the Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints, and were directed to settle their fines.

The operation involved officers from ICA, HDB, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency and URA.

Such operations are regularly conducted against foreign motorists who offend in Singapore and do not settle fines, the police said then.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comments.

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editor@asiaone.com

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