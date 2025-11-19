Man, 55, who allegedly imported 2,380 vapes via Tuas Checkpoint charged

A 55-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 19) for allegedly importing e-vaporisers and related components into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

Lai Mun Leong was caught on Nov 17.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that 2,380 e-vaporisers and related components were found by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers in the Singapore-registered car driven by Lai.

He was referred to HSA and arrested.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sales) Act, those charged with importing e-vaporisers and related components may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

His case will be heard again on Dec 17.

On Monday (Nov 17), two men, aged 19 and 21, were charged in court for allegedly importing e-vaporisers via Woodlands Checkpoint in Malaysia-registered vehicles.

In a separate travel advisory issued by ICA on Monday, the authority said that it will be conducting more intensified checks against smuggling of e-vaporisers during the year-end travel peak.

