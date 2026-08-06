PSA's Tuas Port crosses 25-million TEU milestone amid shifting geopolitical dynamics

PSA Singapore's Tuas Port — currently the world's largest fully automated container terminal — has handled 25 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since operations began in September 2022.

Announcing the milestone on Thursday (Aug 6), PSA said the achievement reflects the continued ramping up of operations at Tuas Port, while underscoring its growing importance as a key node in global trade.

"As maritime trade continues to evolve amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, Tuas Port continues to serve as a critical gateway for resilient, reliable and efficient cargo flows," the global port operator added.

Tuas Port is a key pillar of PSA's node-to-network strategy in Southeast Asia, integrating individual nodes into a network of port ecosystems to enable resilient supply chains and keep trading flowing.

Alongside a new $647.5 million supply chain hub — slated for completion in 2027 — the operator is making Tuas a focal point of the global supply chain system.

Chief executive of PSA International Ong Kim Pong said that increasingly complex global trade patterns have made robust coordination across ports and supply chain nodes "more essential than ever".

He added that Tuas Port's integrated port ecosystem is designed to future-proof supply chains, while streamlining terminal and logistics services to enable its customers to move cargo with greater agility, resilience and confidence.

Located in Singapore's western seaboard, Tuas Port currently has 14 operational berths and is expected to reach 18 by next year.

When fully completed in the 2040s, it will have an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

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editor@asiaone.com