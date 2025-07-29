Twice in 2 weeks: Fire breaks out at Toa Payoh Lorong 8

A fire has broken out at a Toa Payoh HDB flat on Tuesday (July 29) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)said it was alerted to a fire at Block 229 Lor 8 Toa Payoh at 1.10pm.

"SCDF is currently at the scene conducting a firefighting operation," the post read.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF and the police for more information.

This incident comes just after two died in a fatal fire that broke out in a second-floor unit at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 last Tuesday (July 22) evening.

The police said that they were alerted to the fire at around 7.30pm and found a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman lying motionless in the unit.

They were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF medic.

SCDF added in a separate update that three people from neighbouring units were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

This is a developing story.

