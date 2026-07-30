2 Malaysians to be charged over alleged scams worth nearly $40k

Two Malaysian men, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday (July 29) for their alleged involvement in at least two separate cases of government official impersonation scam.

In a news release on Wednesday night, the police said the duo were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to the police, the cases, which took place on July 24 and 28 respectively, had similar modus operandi.

In both cases, the female victims were told by a person claiming to be a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) official that they were implicated in money laundering involving their bank accounts.

The first victim, acting on the scammer's instructions, proceeded to hand over $9,000 in cash to an unknown man for the purposes of "investigations", while the second victim was deceived to hand over gold bars worth over $20,000 and an assortment of valuables worth approximately $10,000.

Both victims believed that they had handed over their valuables to an "officer" from the authority.

The two Malaysian men were identified through extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations by officers from the police's Cyber Command, with the assistance of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men had collected the cash and valuables from the victims and handed them over to unknown persons before leaving Singapore.

Police said they believe that the duo are also involved in several other similar cases.

The two men will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If convicted, they may be sentenced to a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Members of the public are reminded that government officials will never ask anyone to transfer money over the phone or request for banking login details.

Those who require assistance may call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com