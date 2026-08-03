Members of Tycoon2FA syndicate suspected of providing phishing tools to groups targeting Singapore arrested

Two Pakistani nationals, who are allegedly members of a cybercrime syndicate, were arrested in Pakistan following collaboration between the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Interpol and Pakistan's National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The two were arrested on June 25 and July 1, 2026.

Police said in a news release on Monday (Aug 3) that the foreign cybercrime syndicate, known as Tycoon2FA, is believed to be involved in providing phishing software and infrastructure to cybercrime groups that targeted Singapore.

The phishing-as-a-service platform provided ready-made phishing infrastructure to cybercrime groups which paid a monthly fee.

This, in turn, enabled cybercriminals to create phishing pages and platforms, which were then used to deceive victims and gain unauthorised access to their accounts, the police said.

Platform linked to over 96,000 phishing victims

They added that the platform has been linked to more than 96,000 phishing victims globally, including at least three cases in Singapore that were reported between November 2025 and January this year, where business email accounts were compromised despite the use of multi-factor authentication.

According to the police, the arrest of the two Pakistani nationals in Pakistan follows close collaboration between their new Cyber Command, Interpol and Pakistan's NCCIA.

They said that after a European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation-supported (Europol) operation that disrupted Tycoon2FA in March this year, officers from the Cyber Command worked closely with their counterparts from NCCIA and Interpol to share intelligence and investigative findings relating to the platform's infrastructure.

"The collaboration, which stemmed from cases reported to the SPF and the Cyber Command's collaboration with international partners, led to the identification of the two Pakistani nationals believed to be the developers of Tycoon2FA," the police added.

The two Pakistani nationals were then arrested under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong, who heads the Cyber Command, said in a statement to the media that the police will continue to work with their law enforcement partners to identify, track down, and apprehend cybercriminals who target Singapore — wherever they are in the world.

Echoing SAC Wong's point on international law enforcement cooperation, Neal Jetton, Interpol's cybercrime director said: "This operation demonstrates how timely intelligence exchange, trusted partnerships and coordinated operational action can connect investigators across jurisdictions to identify and apprehend those responsible for transnational phishing attacks."

Pakistan's NCCIA director-general Syed Khurram Ali said in a statement that the disruption of Tycoon2FA is essential in protecting victims across jurisdictions.

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