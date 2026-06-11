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Man arrested for alleged drink-driving after car overturns in Ubi accident

Both drivers, in their 60s, were taken conscious to hospital
Man arrested for alleged drink-driving after car overturns in Ubi accident
The 61-year-old male driver of the overturned car was arrested for drink-driving.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 11, 2026 10:25 AMBYSean Ler

For a second consecutive day on Wednesday (June 10), there was a reported case of an overturned car allegedly involving drink-driving.

The accident, involving two cars, happened along Ubi Avenue 1 at about 9.45pm.

Map showing where the accident in Ubi happened.

Videos of the accident posted on social media show a black-coloured car overturned along Ubi Avenue 1, just after the slip road from Ubi Road 3.

Another dark-coloured car is stopped further ahead — across one lane on each side of the road. 

Debris is seen strewn across the road with parts from the two vehicles, including bumpers, placed at the roadside.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines and an ambulance are present at the scene, with firefighters seen around the overturned car.

Passers-by brought a stool for one of the two drivers to sit on while waiting for paramedics to check on his condition (left). The accident on Wednesday (June 10) night involved two vehicles.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the two drivers — a 61-year-old man and a 69-year-old man — were taken conscious to hospital.

The police added that they arrested the 61-year-old male car driver for drink-driving.

AsiaOne understands that the arrested person is the driver of the overturned car. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - TrafficTraffic/Road rulesDrink drivingarrest
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