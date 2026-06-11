Man arrested for alleged drink-driving after car overturns in Ubi accident

For a second consecutive day on Wednesday (June 10), there was a reported case of an overturned car allegedly involving drink-driving.

The accident, involving two cars, happened along Ubi Avenue 1 at about 9.45pm.

Videos of the accident posted on social media show a black-coloured car overturned along Ubi Avenue 1, just after the slip road from Ubi Road 3.

Another dark-coloured car is stopped further ahead — across one lane on each side of the road.

Debris is seen strewn across the road with parts from the two vehicles, including bumpers, placed at the roadside.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines and an ambulance are present at the scene, with firefighters seen around the overturned car.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the two drivers — a 61-year-old man and a 69-year-old man — were taken conscious to hospital.

The police added that they arrested the 61-year-old male car driver for drink-driving.

AsiaOne understands that the arrested person is the driver of the overturned car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com