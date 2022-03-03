Ukraine's UN ambassador tweets 'Majulah Singapura' in thanks to Singapore's support

Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 2) to thank Singapore for its support in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Kyslytsya added a bit of local flavour to his tweet by mentioning Singapore's national anthem, writing: "'Majulah Singapura' - 'Onward Singapore' and only Onward! Amazing display of solidarity by @SingaporeUN with Ukraine".

The tweet included a photograph of him standing before the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore - United Nations in New York, which was lit in Ukrainian flag colours.

‘Majulah Singapura' - ‘Onward Singapore' and only Onward!!! Amazing display of solidarity by @SingaporeUN with Ukraine! And we are many in @UN to defend the Charter, to make the voice of UNGA heard, to stop the war in Ukraine. It’s a defining for the UN! United we vote yea! pic.twitter.com/o1Z077kLBC — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 2, 2022

Many in the UN are ready to defend the Charter to ensure that the voice of the UN General Assembly is heard, he added.

Kyslytsya continued to express his gratitude to Singapore during a press conference, with a short clip of his speech surfacing on Reddit on Thursday.

After thanking the citizens of New York, he said: "Go to the Mission of Singapore at night and see the Ukrainian colours. Tiny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger when it comes to the principles."

Singapore voted YES ✅

A resounding vote at the United Nations for international law and for peace. It is time to stop the violence. @SingaporeUN #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/NMkEeoJKoW — Burhan Gafoor (@BurhanGafoor) March 2, 2022

On Monday, Singapore's UN ambassador Burhan Gafoor delivered a speech condemning Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, saying that it is a "clear and gross violation" of the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter.

As Gafoor stepped off the stage after making his speech, Kyslytsya was seen walking up to his Singaporean counterpart for a hug.

In addition, Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on Monday that the nation will impose sanctions on Russia as it continues to take a strong stance against the invasion of Ukraine.

Singapore will block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, as well as impose export controls on items that could be used as weapons to inflict harm or subjugate Ukrainians, he said.

