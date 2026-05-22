Universal Studio Singapore's performer hospitalised after training mishap; RWS investigating

A performer at Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) WaterWorld suffered a medical emergency during a training session on Tuesday (May 19).

The performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for USS' WaterWorld, according to a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson in response to AsiaOne's query on Friday, adding that fellow performers noticed the victim was in distress and rendered immediate assistance.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"Our thoughts are with the performer and his family during this difficult time. Out of respect for the performer and his family’s privacy, we are unable to share more about his condition," said the RWS spokesperson.

"Safety is our priority," said the spokesperson, adding that training is conducted with safety protocols in place and they are reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am on Tuesday, adding that one person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website; however, AsiaOne understands this is unrelated to the incident.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com