Universal Studios Singapore performer dies following training mishap

A performer at Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) WaterWorld who suffered a medical emergency during a training session last week has died.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time," said Resorts World Sentosa executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee in response to a query from AsiaOne on Tuesday (May 26).

Lee did not provide any details about the performer, when he died, or the cause of death.

The performer experienced a medical emergency during a training session at USS' WaterWorld on May 19 at around 10.35am. Fellow performers noticed he was in distress and immediately rendered aid.

He was taken to the Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website, but AsiaOne understands this is unrelated to the incident.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com