Unlicensed driver arrested after Yishun multi-vehicle crash

The police arrested a 24-year-old man for driving whilst under disqualification following a multi-vehicle accident in Yishun on Friday (Dec 13).

The accident involving four cars and one lorry occurred along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Canberra Link at about 6.35pm that day.

Two car drivers and two car passengers, aged between 24 and 65, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

SCDF also assessed another person for minor injuries but the person declined to be taken to the hospital.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/talkcocksingapo/videos/862591795781392/[/embed]

A video of the accident scene posted on Facebook shows the severely damaged front of a red car, which was in contact with the rear of a black car that also suffered heavy damage to its front.

Further up the road were two other stationary vehicles — a white car with a damaged bonnet as well as a lorry.

Debris from the crash can also be seen scattered across the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:712523]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com