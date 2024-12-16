Stamford Road collision sends motorcyclist flying; driver arrested

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident involving a car and his motorcycle at the junction of Raffles Avenue and Stamford Road on Dec 15.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 11.20am.

The man, 37, was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The police said a 37-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

The accident was captured in a video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the footage, the motorcyclist is seen approaching a traffic junction slowly, moving across the intersection as another stationary car does the same. He is suddenly hit by a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) from his left.

The impact of the crash sends the motorcyclist flying into the air and landing hard in front of the MPV. Parts of the motorcycle are seen scattered across the junction, while the MPV's bonnet appears to have been crumpled from the force of the collision.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.