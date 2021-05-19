'Until we meet again': Karaoke Manekineko announces closure of all 8 outlets in Singapore

Karaoke chain Karaoke Manekineko announced the closure of its eight outlets in Singapore on Facebook today (May 19).

Its last day of operations was May 5, the Japanese chain said.

The company also expressed their gratitude for their customers' support and said, "It's not goodbye, it's until we meet again".

We are going to close down all of our outlets in SINGAPORE on 5th of May 2021 KARAOKE MANEKINEKO would like to take... Posted by Karaoke Manekineko Singapore on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Its eight outlets were located at Orchard Cineleisure, Scape, Bugis+, Marina Square, Lucky Chinatown, Tampines 1, Safra Punggol and Safra Jurong.

While Karaoke Manekineko did not specify its reasons for the closure, it had told The Straits Time last July that it was staying afloat through subsidies and cost-cutting efforts.

Akira Zama, the chief executive officer of Koshidaka Singapore, which brought the Japanese karaoke chain to Singapore, said last year: "If no additional support is announced, and we are not allowed to resume business soon, we will face a much more severe situation.

"We have been receiving many inquiries from our patrons, and would like to resume as soon as possible to provide our service to these customers again."

Other players in the karaoke industry have also been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Homegrown karaoke chain Teo Heng KTV announced in January that it would be exiting the industry. But It has since reopened several outlets. With the pilot programme to reopen nightclubs and karaoke outlets put on hold, Teo Heng has pivoted to leasing its rooms out as working spaces and for other uses.

