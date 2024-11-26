UOL Group apologises after event attendees get called out for blackface photo

Local property developer UOL Group has apologised after several attendees of a dinner and dance event were photographed in blackface make-up.

A picture shared by TikTok user Summer88959 on Sunday (Nov 24) shows eight people — wearing matching tracksuits and afro hair wigs — posing in front of a backdrop bearing the company logos of UOL Group and the Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

"Emmm … like that will kena (be punished) or not?" the TikTok user asked in the caption.

Another photo circulating online shows the group on stage at the event, which was held in the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on Nov 14.

The photos sparked criticism online, with one netizen commenting: "Eight people and not even one person thinks it's not ok to do this."

"It's 2024 already, why are we still doing this?" asked another.

One TikTok user also claimed that the group was nominated for the 'best dressed' award at the event.

A UOL Group spokesperson told the media that they are aware of the incident.

"We sincerely apologise for any offence caused," said the spokesperson.

UOL Group, however, did not address questiond on whether any action has been taken against the event attendees in blackface.

AsiaOne has reached out to UOL Group for more information.

In September, a car dealer in Singapore was called out for their July video featuring a salesman with a darkened face.

The salesperson said he wanted to "act funny" by imitating an African person in an old viral video, and did not intend for it to be racist.

The video was subsequently deleted from the car dealer's Facebook page.

In July, a Raffles Institution student wearing a food delivery uniform was seen in blackface make-up during the school's Racial Harmony Day celebrations.

Addressing media queries, RI principal Aaron Loh said: "The student who was dressed inappropriately had taken the photo as part of current trends around social media memes involving a basketballer.

"He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

The two students involved in the incident were disciplined and counselled.

