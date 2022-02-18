Upper Bukit Timah twins' deaths: Father handed second murder charge

SINGAPORE - The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah was slapped with a second murder charge on Friday morning (Feb 18).

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, is now also accused of murdering Aston Yap Kai Shern on Jan 21 between 4.25pm and 6.20pm, at the covered canal located at Greenridge Crescent Playground.

The Singaporean's first charge - which was for murdering the other twin Ethan Yap E Chern - was also amended on Friday.

The timing of his alleged murder was changed to between 4.25pm and 6.20pm.

Xavier Yap had previously been charged on Jan 24.

In court on Friday, he appeared via video link wearing a white T-shirt and a blue surgical mask.

The police prosecutor told the court a report by the Institute of Mental Health had been completed.

He added that reports from the Health Sciences Authority and a medical report pertaining to injuries suffered by Xavier Yap have not been completed.

His lawyer, Mr Anil Singh Sandhu, said he will be meeting his client next Wednesday.

In an earlier statement, the police said Xavier Yap had called them from the playground for help at 6.25pm on Jan 21.

Aston and Ethan were later found lying motionless in the nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The twins are believed to have had special needs and attended a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Xavier Yap faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.