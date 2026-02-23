singapore

Upper Thomson trespass incident: Similar case happened 500m away just 5 days prior

A suspect allegedly entered another home at Taman Permata on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb 17). The affected property was 500m away from Marigold Drive.
Upper Thomson trespass incident: Similar case happened 500m away just 5 days prior
Five days before the incident at Marigold Drive, a case of suspected home intrusion took place 500m away at Taman Permata.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONFebruary 23, 2026 12:49 PMBYSean Ler

Fresh information has emerged regarding the alleged home intrusion in Upper Thomson on Saturday (Feb 21). 

Residents in the landed enclave told AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 23) that a similar case happened on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb 17) at a private residential property along Taman Permata, also in Upper Thomson, some 500m away. 

AsiaOne understands that residents living in the affected property returned home to find what appeared to be shoe marks in the living room and called the police. 

Similar to the case at Marigold Drive, some houses along Taman Permata also have backyards bordering the dense forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. 

Map showing where the two incidents at Upper Thomson happened.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 7.50pm on Feb 17. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that a suspect had allegedly entered a home without permission and left prior to officers' arrival.

The police added that efforts to trace the perpetrator are underway, and investigations are ongoing. 

It is unclear if the same suspect was involved in this case and the Feb 21 incident at Marigold Drive.

Members of the public with information relating to the Feb 17 incident at Taman Permata, or the Feb 21 incident at Marigold Drive, are advised to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at http://www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

Police also advised residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious people or activities immediately. 

[[nid:730326]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police Forcelanded propertyParks / Nature reservesTheft/Burglarycrime
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.