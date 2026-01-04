Singapore 'gravely concerned' by US intervention in Venezuela: MFA

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on the United States to exercise restraint amid it's intervention in Venezuela on Saturday (Jan 3).

The US had, on Jan 3, attacked Venezuela and deposed its long-serving President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation, in Washington's most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

In a statement on Jan 4, a MFA spokesperson said that Singapore is "gravely concerned" by the situation.

"Singapore is deeply committed to international law and the principles of the UN Charter that safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, especially small states.

"Singapore has consistently opposed actions contrary to international law by any parties, including foreign military intervention in any country," the spokesperson added.

Writing on his Facebook, former MFA permanent secretary Bilahari Kausikan said that while there are questions on the legality of the US' actions that bears clarification, the larger "strategic question" is whether this enhances overall US deterrence globally or diminishes it.

"To me the answer is clear - the US has often been diagnosed as in absolute decline, usually by those who have not lived to regret their choices. Only the the US can maintain the overall balance and stability in our region that enabled our region to prosper," Bilahari added.

Turning to the distinction between the foreign policy of theology and practical diplomacy, Bilahari noted that while the debates over legality has its "proper place", it does not negate the realities of the world, which he describes as a "jungle world".

"Any action that enhances the credibility of US deterrence in the jungle world is not against our (Singapore) interests," Bilahari said.

Meanwhile, MFA has urged both countries to "exercise restraint" and hopes for a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

The ministry added that there are no records of Singaporeans currently in Venezuela and urged Singaporeans to defer all travel to Venezuela.

