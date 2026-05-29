'Incredibly warm, kind, and full of love': Friends pay tribute to USS performer who died

Tributes have poured in for the 42-year-old Universal Studios Singapore WaterWorld performer who died after a medical emergency during a training session.

Willis Sia was a member of the local cosplay and Star Wars communities who often dressed up as Darth Vader.

He played three characters in WaterWorld, including the show's antagonist Deacon, according to his Instagram account.

Sia's Facebook page has been flooded with tributes from friends, with most referring to their experiences meeting him at cosplay events.

Many commented to say that, despite the characters he played, Sia was one of the kindest people they knew.

"You may act as Darth Vader and Deacon, the baddest guys in their world, but you are the nicest person that ever walked on earth," one post read.

"Beneath that intimidating Lord Vader helmet was someone incredibly warm, kind, and full of love," another said.

One commenter recalled the times he saw Sia as Darth Vader, "commanding the attention of all around him, but most importantly, [with] the awe of someone who was a Star Wars fan since he was a little boy".

A post on Facebook by the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of a Star Wars cosplay organisation, also paid tribute to Sia.

The post described Sia as "a familiar and jovial presence" who had "a fondness for dad jokes".

"From troops to gatherings, from random conversations to shared laughter behind the scenes, he was part of the memories that shaped our community. He showed up not only for his fellow troopers, but also events beyond our shores with his iconic villain costume," the post read.

"Some people leave footprints quietly, but deeply, within a community. Willis was one of them," it added.

"Rest easy, trooper. May the Force be with you, always."

Replying to AsiaOne's query on Tuesday, Resorts World Sentosa executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time."

Lee did not provide any details about the performer, when he died, or the cause of death.

The performer experienced a medical emergency during a training session at USS' WaterWorld on May 19 at around 10.35am. Fellow performers noticed he was in distress and immediately rendered aid.

He was taken to the Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website, but AsiaOne understands this is unrelated to the incident.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com