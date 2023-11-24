USS' WaterWorld show cut short after performer's apparent accident

The WaterWorld show at Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa was cut short last week when a performer experienced a "minor discomfort".

A video of the incident was shared by TikTok user BillyG, showing a performer in a metallic helmet being thrown into the water.

He quickly got out of the water and ducked out of sight of the audience behind the stage.

The other male performer broke character and appeared concerned as he approached the first man.

A woman in a WaterWorld costume made an X sign with her arms in front of the audience before jumping over the stage to check on the man.

The video then cut to several people running towards the man with one carrying a stretcher.

The audience was soon instructed to leave just as the performer was able to get up and walk off on his own.

The other performer gave the audience a thumbs up to indicate that the man was OK.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@hypno_moto/video/7302696837733977362[/embed]

The TikToker commented that the performer had landed on the shallow platform head first.

Uploaded over the weekend, the video has since garnered more than 200,000 views.

In a response to a Stomp query, a Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson said on Nov 22: "A performer experienced minor discomfort during a performance of WaterWorld last week, which led to the stoppage of the show.

"The show resumed the subsequent day and following a period of rest, the performer is back to performing."

The spokesperson added: "At Resorts World Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore, we have comprehensive protocols in place to review the safety of our entertainment offerings."

The WaterWorld live show is based on the 1995 post-apocalyptic action movie starring Kevin Costner and Dennis Hopper.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.